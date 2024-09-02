Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $276.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.08. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

