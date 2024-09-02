Claro Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,463,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after buying an additional 167,605 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 162,507 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 139,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.76 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

