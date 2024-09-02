Claro Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after buying an additional 1,351,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 175,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

