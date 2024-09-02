Claro Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,024 shares of company stock worth $14,539,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.9 %

SNA opened at $283.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.05. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.