Claro Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $523.21 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $523.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

