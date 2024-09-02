Claro Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 96,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $74.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

