Claro Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

