Claro Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 127,228 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.