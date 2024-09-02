Claro Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.