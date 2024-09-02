Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $361.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

