Claro Advisors LLC Invests $421,000 in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,524,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

FTRB opened at $25.51 on Monday. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

