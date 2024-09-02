Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 84.1% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 598.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073 shares of company stock valued at $273,720. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $272.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $314.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

