Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 874 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.