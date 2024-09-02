Claro Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

