Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,387,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,089,000 after acquiring an additional 105,292 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,431,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,481,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

