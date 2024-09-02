Claro Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE TSM opened at $171.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $890.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.