Claro Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,623,258. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $105.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

