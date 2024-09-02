Claro Advisors LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 82,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEU stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.