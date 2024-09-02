Claro Advisors LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 82,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEU stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

