Claro Advisors LLC Sells 6,455 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.