Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 12,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.3 %

CLNE stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $690.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.15. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 462,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

