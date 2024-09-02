Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 381.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $118,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UTF stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 7.83%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

