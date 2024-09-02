Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 684,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

