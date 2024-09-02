Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

