Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $28,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 257,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 177,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 565.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $97.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $97.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

