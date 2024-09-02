Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $26.16 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock worth $961,072,399. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.