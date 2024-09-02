Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 395,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,301.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 173,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 439.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 143,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $66.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $66.43.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.