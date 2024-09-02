Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.90 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCU

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 1.1 %

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,480,000 after acquiring an additional 485,711 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.