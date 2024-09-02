Comparing Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) & Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) and Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Mynd.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 8.63% 14.84% 7.37% Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and Mynd.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $81.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Mynd.ai.

98.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Mynd.ai’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.58 billion 1.80 $136.78 million $2.66 28.46 Mynd.ai $357.05 million 0.21 -$37.86 million N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

Volatility & Risk

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Mynd.ai on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

