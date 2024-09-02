Comparing NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and NetEnt AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 2 2 0 2.50 NetEnt AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 80.79%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than NetEnt AB (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $118.06 million 1.07 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.15 NetEnt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Skillz and NetEnt AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetEnt AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and NetEnt AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34% NetEnt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skillz beats NetEnt AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About NetEnt AB (publ)

NetEnt is a provider of premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators.

