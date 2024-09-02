Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

See Also

