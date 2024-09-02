Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.74. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.