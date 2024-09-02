Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.