Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,889,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 392,305 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $47,980,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 523.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,859 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $31.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

