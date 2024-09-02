Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $821.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00. The company has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $929.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.74.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

