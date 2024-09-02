Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after buying an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after buying an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $117.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

