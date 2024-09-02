Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $871,000 Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

