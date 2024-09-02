Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

