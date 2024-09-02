Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 417.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $369.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $370.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.21.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.