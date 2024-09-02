Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $275.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $276.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day moving average of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Bank of America raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

