Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $322,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ICE opened at $161.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.