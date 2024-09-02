Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $345,000 Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 227,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.