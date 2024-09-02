Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $70,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $251.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average of $234.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

