Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 4,173 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,419.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.08 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

