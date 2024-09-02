Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 692,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the second quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 126,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average is $153.47. The stock has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $165.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.