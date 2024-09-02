Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Entergy by 80.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $120.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.