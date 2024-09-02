Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Down 46.4 %

CONN stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

