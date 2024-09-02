ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

