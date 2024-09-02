Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.25% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAY. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $70,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 7.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

