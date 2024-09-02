Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires New Position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

