Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires Shares of 53,736 Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.36% of Fusion Fuel Green at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $0.57 on Monday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

